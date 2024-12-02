Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for free

Arsenal may be ready to bring in a center forward as a free agent in the summer.

The Gunners are being linked to top strikers such as Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak.

However, Football Insider 247 states that they may go for a cut-price option instead.

The source adds that Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a key Arsenal target.

The Toffees striker is out of contract in the summer and can move clubs as soon as the season ends.

He can even negotiate a pre-contract in January, but only with teams outside England.