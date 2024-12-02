Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect that from Liverpool fans...
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory over Everton: But it was pragmatic

Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for free

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for free
Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for freeAction Plus
Arsenal may be ready to bring in a center forward as a free agent in the summer.

The Gunners are being linked to top strikers such as Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Football Insider 247 states that they may go for a cut-price option instead.

The source adds that Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a key Arsenal target.

The Toffees striker is out of contract in the summer and can move clubs as soon as the season ends.

He can even negotiate a pre-contract in January, but only with teams outside England.

Mentions
Gyokeres ViktorIsak AlexanderCalvert-Lewin DominicArsenalEvertonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
King admits Coventry will benefit a lot financially if Sporting striker Gyokeres is sold
Arsenal in advanced talks with Real Sociedad sporting director Olabe
Arsenal, Barcelona going head-to-head for Newcastle striker Isak