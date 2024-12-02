Arsenal, Barcelona going head-to-head for Newcastle striker Isak

Arsenal and Barcelona are going head-to-head for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in 2025.

The Swede has been linked with Arsenal for the January market, but Barca are also watching developments closely.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca are still in the hunt for Isak.

The Spanish giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, 36, and Isak is said to be a major target.

At the same time, Arsenal remain a serious suitor.

The two giants are also tracking Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

