Arsenal in advanced talks with Real Sociedad sporting director Olabe
Arsenal are in talks with Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe.

Olabe is leaving La Real at the end of the season and Foot Mercato says he is in advanced talks with Arsenal about a move to London.

Olabe would arrive to replace Edu Gaspar, who resigned as Arsenal technical director last month. 

The Spaniard's arrival would strengthen Arsenal's hand in their push for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Olabe bought and sold Isak as La Real sports director.

 

