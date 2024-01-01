Arsenal consider Tomiyasu sale

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling one of their fringe players to generate funds.

The Gunners had a busy summer transfer window, which involved buying new talent and selling homegrown players.

With Italian international Riccardo Calafiori as one of the new arrivals, Takehiro Tomiyasu's situation at the club is complicated.

The defender is not always first choice and will now lose out on some game time, as Calafiori can play at left-back where Tomiyasu had been filling in at times last term.

Per The Mail, Arsenal are open to selling the Japanese international if he asks to leave.

The deal would have to be right for the club, but Inter Milan are said to have strong interest.