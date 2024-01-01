Genoa medical today for departing Arsenal wing-back Norton-Cuffy

Tribal Football
Genoa are closing a deal for Arsenal wing-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy today.

TMW says Norton-Cuffy is joining for a fee of €1m rising to €3m including bonuses.

The defender is now in Genoa and undergoing a medical ahead of signing his Serie A contract, which will run to 2029.

The deal also includes a percentage of any sell-on fee for Arsenal.

Norton-Cuffy will join training this afternoon after his medical is completed. There is hope he will be available for Genoa's Serie A opener on Saturday night against champions Inter Milan

