Calafiori undergoing Arsenal medical today

Riccardo Calafiori is undergoing an Arsenal medical today.

Bologna have accepted an offer from Arsenal of €45m plus €5m in bonuses earlier this week.

Calafiori is in London today for his medical and to sign his Gunners contract ahead of flying to the USA to join Arsenal's tour squad.

Former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has said of the operation: "I'm sorry about his transfer, I would have liked to see him at Juventus.

"He's different from other defenders, he plays with ball, he has personality and fits in. We are exporting a great player who in my opinion will be a point of reference for the national team for the next 15 years."

