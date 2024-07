Calafiori passes Arsenal medical

Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori has passed his medical with Arsenal.

Bologna have accepted an offer from the Gunners for the centre-half.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Bologna have accepted an offer from Arsenal for Calafiori.

He is now ready to travel to the US together with his agents.

Calafiori has also agreed terms with Arsenal over a contract to 2029.