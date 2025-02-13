Arsenal confirm Havertz will miss the rest of the season after picking up hamstring injury

Arsenal have now confirmed that striker Kai Havertz will be missing for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury this week.

The 25-year-old sustained a muscle injury on the team's Dubai training camp and is currently being assessed by the club who released a statement confirming the reports stating that the German striker will not return until next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We can confirm that Kai Havertz has sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week.

“Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days. Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season.

“Everyone at the club is fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Havertz has made 34 appearances across all competitions this season and is Arsenal's top scorer with 15 goals and five assists. He will be a major loss for manager Mikel Arteta who is already missing Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus in their title-chasing season.

The Gunners did not manage to sign another striker during the winter transfer window despite major interest in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.