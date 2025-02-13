Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Man Utd squad questions Amorim's tactical system after mixed results

Arsenal confirm Havertz will miss the rest of the season after picking up hamstring injury

Zack Oaten
Arsenal confirm Havertz will miss the rest of the season after picking up hamstring injury
Arsenal confirm Havertz will miss the rest of the season after picking up hamstring injuryAction Plus
Arsenal have now confirmed that striker Kai Havertz will be missing for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury this week.

The 25-year-old sustained a muscle injury on the team's Dubai training camp and is currently being assessed by the club who released a statement confirming the reports stating that the German striker will not return until next season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We can confirm that Kai Havertz has sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week. 

“Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days. Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season. 

“Everyone at the club is fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.” 

Havertz has made 34 appearances across all competitions this season and is Arsenal's top scorer with 15 goals and five assists. He will be a major loss for manager Mikel Arteta who is already missing Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus in their title-chasing season. 

The Gunners did not manage to sign another striker during the winter transfer window despite major interest in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

Mentions
Havertz KaiMartinelli GabrielGabriel JesusIsak AlexanderWatkins OllieArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy on Arsenal: Not having Havertz is something they will feel
Newcastle striker Isak welcomes new interest from Barcelona
Arsenal suffer huge blow as Havertz is ruled out for season