Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has been ruled out for the season after picking up a hamstring injury during the club's Dubai training camp this week.

Manager Mikel Arteta is now without a recognised centre-forward in a major blow to their Premier League title hopes after failing to sign a backup striker this winter. Havertz's teammate Gabriel Jesus ruptured his ACL earlier this season which prompted the club to seek reinforcements that never materialised.

The German striker is Arsenal’s top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions and now with scan results are confirming that he is unlikely to play again this season it could mean the club’s shot at the title is over as their attacking threat is nulled.

The Gunners jetted off to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp to give Arteta’s squad a much-needed break after an intensive run of games in January. This move seems to have backfired however as Arteta will now be forced to deploy one of Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri or Raheem Sterling in the centre forward role.

Arteta spoke on Nwaneri recently who is just 17 years old and now has a lot of pressure to perform for the North London side.

“I think he can develop into a No 9,” Arteta said in December. “He has got the goal in front of him and he looks at the goal and he has a tremendous ability to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Saka traveled with the club to Dubai and was pictured working in the gym but is not expected to return for at least another month after picking up a hamstring injury much like Havertz. Arteta will have some serious planning to do ahead of their clash with Leicester City this weekend where the Foxes may feel they have more of a chance to snatch a result now Arsenal have been dealt another huge blow.