Newcastle striker Isak welcomes new interest from Barcelona
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has welcomed fresh interest from Barcelona.

Barca have made contact with Isak's agents over the past week about a return to Spain this summer.

And Sport says the former Real Sociedad striker has welcomed the approach.

Barca see him as the perfect signing. The big problem is that Newcastle are demanding over €100m to sell, with Barca still working through their financial issues.

In addition, Arsenal are said to be keen to sign Isak and could be willing to pay more than Barcelona.

If Barcelona cannot sign Isak, Benjamin Sesko, 21, of RB Leipzig is another option.

