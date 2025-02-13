Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy on Arsenal: Not having Havertz is something they will feel

Leicester City manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Arsenal this Saturday.

The Leicester Boss first spoke about this weekend's planned protest, which will question the club’s management following its swift decline over the past few years as it tries to escape the relegation zone.

“Thank God we live in a society where there is freedom of speech and everybody who feels they should let their voice be heard in a good way is free to do that. We have to all be happy that we can do that.”

“When you play in front of your home crowd and there is a connection with that crowd on a tackle, or on a pass, or on a cross, or in difficult moments where the support is lifting you, I know, from experience as a coach but also as a person who loves football, what it does to a team. I can only hope that the support will be behind the players.

“It’s good that if there is anything you want to get off your chest, individually or in groups, as I said before, thank God we live in a society where that’s possible. But when the whistle starts at 12.30 until the end of the game, I can only hope the players are fully supported by the crowd and it will lift them.”

Van Nistelrooy then had good news to report, confirming that there are no new concerns in his squad as they prepare to welcome the Gunners to the King Power Stadium who will be without striker Kai Havertz due a hamstring injury.

“They had a good week of training,” the Dutchman told the assembled media. “They’re back in full training. All being well today and tomorrow they’re ready for selection.

“There’s no other news other than that.”

Continuing the team news, he spoke on youngsters Jeremy Monga and Jake Evans who have returned to full fitness.

"They are in contention because they are part of the first team training. Once or twice a week they are with us. The players are now back who weren’t able to be there at Manchester United, so we have to have a look but they are competing."

Next, he commented on the recent news that Havertz would be missing from the rest of the season but revealed that he thinks the game will be tough nonetheless due to Arsenal's squad depth.

"Not having (Bukayo) Saka and (Kai) Havertz, they are top-of-the-world players. It is something they will feel. But they have enough players to replace them.

"The difference between us and Arsenal is big, we can see that. It’s in the table, it’s clear. It’s a big challenge for us - something to look forward to and to continue building the last performance as well. The lads showed they were capable."