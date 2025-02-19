Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal set to chase Brentford's Mbeumo this summer

Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo’s summer transfer battle is set to be fierce, with Newcastle among the Premier League clubs circling.

Securing him will demand a significant fee, an enticing wage offer, and a clear path to European football - key factors since Mbeumo aspires to join a top club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cameroonian agent Romuald Eteki recently insisted that Newcastle could emerge as the most attractive option.

“Bryan Mbeumo has many suitors this season, thanks to his performances,” he told Africa Foot.

“The names of Liverpool, to compensate for a future departure of Salah, or Arsenal are often mentioned. However, I think Newcastle would be a good destination for him.

“First of all, he would pass an obvious level. Newcastle has been fighting for European places for two years, which is not the case for Brentford. In addition, at Newcastle, he would certainly arrive in the shoes of an undisputed starter because on the right side of the team, there is not a player who stands out.

“However, at Arsenal where Saka is unshakeable on the right or at Liverpool where succeeding Salah, the best player in the championship, the expectations would therefore be very high which can add additional pressure.”