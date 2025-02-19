Eintracht Frankfurt won't rule out Ekitike sale amid Prem trio's interest

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to battle this summer to keep hold of striker Hugo Ekitike.

The young Frenchman has three Premier League clubs circling Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of the summer market, says RMC.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been mentioned as likely suitors.

Ekitike has a deal with the Hessian club to 2029 and management are reluctant to sell their France U21 striker before 2026.

However, BILD says Eintracht Frankfurt will cash in if the right offer is tabled this summer.

