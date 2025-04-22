Arsenal ace Saka tipped to follow Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid

Champions League winner Owen Hargreaves is convinced Real Madrid are interested in Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka.

Hargreaves believes Saka aced his audition against Real in Arsenal's Champions League quarterfinal win this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder said, "I suppose after his performance at the Bernabéu—Arsenal won't even want to hear about this—Real Madrid will look at him and think, 'He can play for us'.

"He still has a lot of work ahead of him at Arsenal for three or four years. Win the Premier League, other titles, and then go to Madrid.

"Look at Trent (Alexander-Arnold). He won the league, won the Champions League, and now he's 27, the same age as when Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United to go to Real Madrid. Real Madrid could end up paying €140 million (for Saka)."