Arsenal handed fresh Martinelli injury concern

Ansser Sadiq
Action Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s problems worsened as Gabriel Martinelli was forced off with a hamstring injury during their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus already sidelined and no new signings made in January, Arsenal’s attacking options have become even more limited.

Martinelli limped off late in the first half, replaced by Ethan Nwaneri, as they lost 4-0 on aggregate.

His injury comes just two days after the transfer window closed, leaving the Gunners unable to strengthen their squad until summer.

Arsenal had considered bolstering their attack but saw a bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins rejected.

