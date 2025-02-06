Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Son of Newcastle hero Tiote mascot for Cup semi against Arsenal
Former midfielder Cheick Tioté’s son served as Newcastle’s mascot against Arsenal on Wednesday, exactly 14 years after his father’s iconic equalizer against the Gunners.

Tioté tragically passed away at just 30 years old in June 2017 after suffering a cardiac arrest during training with Beijing SU.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the football world, leaving Newcastle particularly devastated.

The Ivorian midfielder had only left St. James’ Park six months before his passing.

During his seven-year spell at the club from 2010 to 2017, he made 156 appearances and became a beloved fan favorite.

His unforgettable volley against Arsenal remains one of the most famous moments in Newcastle’s history.

Newcastle defeated Arsenal last night 2-0 in their Carabao Cup semifinal to reach the final 4-0 on aggregate.

