Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta on Cup semi defeat: This is painful
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits the finishing was the difference after their 2-0 Carabao Cup semifinal defeat at Newcastle United.

Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon struck for the 2-0 win, with Newcastle reaching the final 4-0 on aggregate.

Arteta said afterwards:  "We had momentum in the first half and didn't capitalise.

"They scored immediately after and the momentum shifts. We needed a goal early in the second half and we didn't get that and the opportunity passes.

"They have been more efficient than us in the boxes and that is the difference in the tie.

"You need to be on the day very efficient that is what takes you close to winning trophies and today we weren't, today is painful and tomorrow a different day."

