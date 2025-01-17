Emery reveals new signing Malen could make Villa debut against Arsenal this weekend

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has spoken in his recent press conference as he prepares to face Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Firstly, Emery was asked on whether new signing Donyell Malen may be involved in tomorrow's game against the Gunners.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Could be yes.

"He's used to playing as a seven, sometimes an 11 on the left, but also as a number 10. He's always close to the opponent's box and scores and assists goals - we will need a player like him to be a threat to the opponent in behind."

The Spanish head coach also commented on the squad's injuries and who is available for Saturday’s game.

"Pau Torres is out and not available, John McGinn is training on the field but not (ready for) tomorrow. Ross Barkley is still out. Diego Carlos in the medical report is not feeling good and I think he won't be (involved) tomorrow."

Diego Carlos has been linked with a move away from the club but Emery says a player must replace him if that is the case.

"In case someone is leaving, we have to sign another player to replace them."

On facing Arsenal Emery revealed that he is confident and needs his side to be full of energy is they stand a chance at beating one of the Premier League’s title contenders.

“This is different circumstances (to Villa’s win against Arsenal last season). That moment was a very special circumstance for them and for us because they were very involved in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and we were as well in the Conference League.

“We competed very well in that moment in 90 minutes and we won, but it was very difficult. This year it’s different circumstances. There aren’t many things similar to last year, it’s going to be different and we have to try to play, competing with the idea we have.

“We have to build the team like we are doing and try to get confidence and good feelings. Individual players need to feel confident, and this is the match we have tomorrow.”