Ex-Tottenham chief exec: I would dismiss Ange, he is way out of his depth

Littner on Postecoglou at Tottenham: I would dismiss Ange, he is way out of his depth

Premier League side Tottenham need to sack Ange Postecoglou as soon as possible.

The Australian is not going to right the ship in North London, claims the club's former chief executive Claude Littner.

Advertisement Advertisement

Littner worked as chief executive at White Hart Lane when Lord Sugar owned the club in the 1990s.

After they lost 2-1 to Arsenal in midweek, a fan wrote to him on X: "Well @claudelittner can you please have a word with Levy and tell him to fire Postocoglou."

Littner responded: "I have no influence over Daniel. I believe he has the best interests of Spurs at heart.

"I would dismiss Ange. He is way out of his depth."

He continued: "Daniel is no fool & urgently needs a buyer with deep pockets to acquire the Club & invest in top players.

"The sooner, the better."