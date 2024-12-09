Arsenal captain Odegaard: We didn't create enough in Fulham draw

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Odegaard concedes they didn't create enough on the day.

He said afterwards: "We dominated most of the game. The first half wasn't great. We were a bit sloppy and lacked energy and power. The second half was a lot better. It's frustrating not to win. We were close in the end with the goal.

"They're a good team. They know how to defend. A solid block. We didn't do enough today. We have to learn from that and straight back in for the next one.

"We have to focus on ourselves. We don't care about the other teams.

"We did a lot of good things. We have to do more and put the ball in the box more times. Maybe be a bit more direct and aggressive. We could have won it in the end.

"It's a very long way to go. We've said hundreds of times we have to keep going game by game."