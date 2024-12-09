Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Salah and Liverpool settle on compromise
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona

Arsenal captain Odegaard: We didn't create enough in Fulham draw

Paul Vegas
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We didn't create enough in Fulham draw
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We didn't create enough in Fulham drawAction Plus
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Odegaard concedes they didn't create enough on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards: "We dominated most of the game. The first half wasn't great. We were a bit sloppy and lacked energy and power. The second half was a lot better. It's frustrating not to win. We were close in the end with the goal.

"They're a good team. They know how to defend. A solid block. We didn't do enough today. We have to learn from that and straight back in for the next one.

"We have to focus on ourselves. We don't care about the other teams.

"We did a lot of good things. We have to do more and put the ball in the box more times. Maybe be a bit more direct and aggressive. We could have won it in the end.

"It's a very long way to go. We've said hundreds of times we have to keep going game by game."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueOdegaard MartinArsenalFulham
Related Articles
Fulham boss Silva happy with spirit shown for Arsenal draw
Saliba rescues point for Arsenal in tricky away clash at Fulham
Fulham midfielder Smith Rowe: Arsenal clash will be exciting