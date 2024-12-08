Saliba rescues point for Arsenal in tricky away clash at Fulham

Arsenal rescued a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League, extending their scoring streak in London derbies to 18 matches since May 2022, but crucially failing to move within four points of leaders Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly given they are the highest set-piece scorers in the league, Arsenal’s first chance came from a corner inside just three minutes.

Declan Rice whipped the ball towards the six-yard box, and William Saliba glanced a header wide.

With Fulham’s only meaningful attack of the first half, they punished that miss eight minutes later, taking the lead as Raúl Jiménez latched onto a through ball before firing brilliantly into the far bottom corner.

Undeterred, the Gunners continued to dominate, as Rice struck a half-volley just wide after a lovely Leandro Trossard pass before Bukayo Saka saw his right-footed shot palmed away by Bernd Leno - the visitors’ only shot on target before HT.

It only took eight minutes of the second half for Arsenal to record their second shot on target, and it was the equaliser.

Unsurprisingly it came from another corner, as Rice’s ball was met by Kai Havertz at the back post, whose cushioned header found Saliba to tap home his second goal in as many games.

The Gunners’ tails were now up, as Trossard cut inside before forcing a save from Leno, while another Rice corner then saw Thomas Partey miss a golden chance to take the lead, heading wide when unmarked from just a few yards out.

Fulham still posed a threat on the counter though, as Andreas Pereira fired towards David Raya’s near post, but the goalkeeper stuck his leg out to block the shot.

It was Arsenal who were more likely to find the winner in the latter stages, as Rice’s long-range drive was held by Leno.

The Gunners did have the ball in the net late on as Saka headed in Gabriel Martinelli’s cross at the back post, but the Brazilian was marginally offside.

The Cottagers held on for a good point as a result, while Arsenal will be disappointed that they did not fully capitalise on Liverpool’s match being postponed.