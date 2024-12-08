Fulham boss Silva happy with spirit shown for Arsenal draw

Fulham boss Marco Silva was pleased with their spirit for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

The Portuguese was happy with the way his players competed.

Silva said afterwards: "I'm more pleased with the way our players fought, the commitment, the organisation.

"It's always tough when we play against Arsenal but they know it will be tough too. We create a difficult scenario for them.

"We have to be honest and fair. On the ball it was one of the games we had less time on the ball. We scored a very good goal. Second half was more difficult. The team has less energy.

"They scored a really tight goal. The players were brave enough. Second half much more control from them but not big chances.

"Performance-wise it wasn't the best game from ourselves but what a goal, what a move and what a finish.

"It's been a tough week. In eight days we played Tottenham, Brighton and Arsenal. They've been great. The momentum is here for us. We have to be proud of the season so far."