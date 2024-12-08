Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Salah and Liverpool settle on compromise
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona

Fulham boss Silva happy with spirit shown for Arsenal draw

Paul Vegas
Fulham boss Silva happy with spirit shown for Arsenal draw
Fulham boss Silva happy with spirit shown for Arsenal drawAction Plus
Fulham boss Marco Silva was pleased with their spirit for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

The Portuguese was happy with the way his players competed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Silva said afterwards: "I'm more pleased with the way our players fought, the commitment, the organisation.

"It's always tough when we play against Arsenal but they know it will be tough too. We create a difficult scenario for them.

"We have to be honest and fair. On the ball it was one of the games we had less time on the ball. We scored a very good goal. Second half was more difficult. The team has less energy.

"They scored a really tight goal. The players were brave enough. Second half much more control from them but not big chances.

"Performance-wise it wasn't the best game from ourselves but what a goal, what a move and what a finish.

"It's been a tough week. In eight days we played Tottenham, Brighton and Arsenal. They've been great. The momentum is here for us. We have to be proud of the season so far."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalFulham
Related Articles
Saliba rescues point for Arsenal in tricky away clash at Fulham
Podolski: Where Arsenal should play Havertz
Fulham midfielder Smith Rowe: Arsenal clash will be exciting