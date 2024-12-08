Fulham midfielder Smith Rowe: Arsenal clash will be exciting

Fulham midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is unsure how he'll take today's clash with former club Arsenal.

Smith Rowe faces his former teammates for the first time since leaving the Gunners last summer.

"It's a massive game for me personally," Smith Rowe told Fulham's website. "At the start of the season, in my head I've always been thinking about playing against my former team. It's going to be an exciting game.

"I think it's going to be a bit weird, knowing the players for so long, and having been there for a lot of my life, so it probably is going to be a bit of an emotional day.

"But I have to make sure I do the job for Fulham."

