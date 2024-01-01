Arsenal captain Odegaard: Saka has no roof

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes they can go as far as possible with players such as Bukayo Saka.

The right-winger was at his very best in the opening game of the Premier League season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saka set up a goal and then scored in a 2-0 win against Wolves, easing Emirates Stadium tension during some periods of the contest.

Odegaard said: “I think there is no roof for this guy.

“It is unbelievable, the quality that he has and how professional he is, how much he loves the game and how much he puts into it every day. The sky is the limit for him.

“I am just happy to have him on my team and we have got to help him to improve all the time, and push him. I am really happy for him.

“I think he will just get better and better. You see him every day in training, he is working so hard and he is working on all the small details to get better.

“I am sure he is just going to improve and improve. I can’t wait to see where he takes it.”