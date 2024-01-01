Arsenal attacker Saka: I embrace pressure

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka was left proud of his performance in England's Euros quarterfinal win against Switzerland.

Saka scored in normal time and also in the shootout, so banishing the memories of his miss in the final of Euro 2020.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think for me it’s something I embrace,” the 22-year-old said afterwards.

“You can fail once but you have a choice whether you put yourself in that position again or not. I’m a guy who is going to put myself in that position. I believed in myself.

“When I saw the ball hit the net, I was a very happy man. I’m not going to be focusing on the past. That’s done. I can only focus on now and taking a penalty.

“Of course I know there’s a lot of nervous people watching, my family included and in the crowd. But I kept my cool and I scored.”