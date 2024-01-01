Louis Zecevic John joins Arsenal's scholarship intake

The 16-year-old, who has represented Serbia at U16 level begins his journey with Arsenal

Louis Zecevic John, a pacey young winger made seven appearances for Arsenal U18s last season and has clearly impressed the club.

During that time for Arsenal’s youth side, Zecevic John scored three goals, while he also provided three assists as he was regularly included in the starting lineup.

Zecevic John will now aim to cement his place as a regular in the starting lineup for Arsenal U18s where he competes for a place against some of the best young talents in Europe.

The winger is fast and skilful much like Arsenal’s Buyako Saka and in years to come Louis Zecevic John could be a name in the starting eleven for the first team.