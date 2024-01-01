Spain fullback Carvajal mocked Saka during Euros final

Spain star Dani Carvajal gestured to Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka at one point in the Euro 2024 final.

The Real Madrid right-back wasunhappy with Saka going down after a physical challenge between the two.

Carvajal made a “stop crying” gesture towards the speedy winger, who was kept quiet for much of the contest.

Carvajal did appear to have fouled Saka in the sequence of play prior to his gesture.

Fans may recall the similarities to a challenge three years ago by Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the Euro 2020 final.

Saka and England were unable to avenge that loss, going down 2-1 to Spain on Sunday.