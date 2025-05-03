Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal's lack of killer instinct after Bournemouth defeat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left frustrated with his side after their were unable to take their chances in the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth completed a memorable domestic double of Arsenal after their 2-1 win at the Emirates on Saturday.

Declan Rice gave the home side the lead after 34 minutes but two unanswered second-half goals from Dean Huijsen and Evanison secured all three points for the visitors.

Speaking to the press after the game, Arteta was asked whether he believes whether his side should have killed the game off considering the number of chances they had.

“Yeah, for sure, but the reality is that we didn’t. We had so many open situations, however, big spaces, big opportunities to score,” he said.

“We didn’t, and then when you defend the box the way we did, and concede two goals from set pieces at this level, it’s very difficult to earn the three points.”