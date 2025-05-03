'I am really happy' - Dean Huijsen shrugs off transfer talk

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen isn't paying any attention to transfer speculation amid interest from several Premier League sides.

The 20-year-old is hot property with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle all said to be interested in signing him this summer.

Huijsen starred in Bournemouth’s 2-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Saturday, scoring the equaliser with a looping header from Antoine Semenyo’s long throw.

When asked about his future after the game, Huijsen told reporters he’s happy on the South coast and isn’t paying attention to the rumours.

He said: “I think I am pretty relaxed. I'm just a chill guy.

“I don't really think about it too much. I go to training every morning, we have a great group, great staff, and I just enjoy my football and myself.

“At the moment, I am just having fun playing football and it's going well, so I am really happy.”