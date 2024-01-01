Arsenal boss Arteta: What's impressed me most about Calafiori

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian arrived in the summer and has easily integrated into the team’s setup and the Premier League.

Calafiori is likely to start when the Gunners take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

Arteta stated on the defender: “How willing he is. When I spoke to him on the phone for the very first time he wanted to come here. He understood what we wanted.

“And he felt like he was going to be a perfect fit and he is. He landed with the biggest smile on his face and he has got this energy and aura around him that is very likable.

“He is a fighter and plays the way we want to play and he will do anything for the team so when you have those qualities a lot of things have to be wrong not to succeed.

“We try to give the players the best possible environment for them and for their families. He appreciates the efforts that every member of staff has made and he is enjoying it.”