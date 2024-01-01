Arteta provides update on Arsenal pair White and Calafiori

Tribal Football
Arteta provides update on White and Calafiori
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has provided an update to fans on the fitness of two key players.

The Gunners could be without Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori ahead of their Champions League clash with PSG.

White has not played in Arsenal's last two matches against Bolton Wanderers and Leicester City due to a groin issue.

Meanwhile, Calafiori picked up a knee problem late in the win against Leicester City on Saturday.

"Those are the two players that are in contention and we have to review today," Arteta said.

"We didn’t do any training session yesterday," the Spaniard added on Calafiori. 

"He was a bit emotional after the game. Let’s see how he is today."

