Calafiori happy with Arsenal start: Serie A different to Prem
Riccardo Calafiori is happy with his first months at Arsenal.

The former Bologna defender hit a screamer and impressed in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

"I'm not saying it's better than our league, but it's clearly different. There is more intensity here. It's a different style," said Calafiori.

"Coming to England was a good step in my career."

The 22-year-old has signed a contract with Arsenal that runs until the summer of 2029.

"I think I have adapted well, thanks to my teammates and everyone who works here at the club," he added.

