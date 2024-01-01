Arsenal boss Arteta admits Calafiori fortunate to avoid red card during victory over Leicester

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he feared Riccardo Calafiori would be sent off during victory over Leicester City.

Having been booked, Calafiori fouled Facundo Buonanotte, but it was the Argentine who was booked for protesting.

Arteta later said: "I haven’t seen the action but I got really worried when that happened because he gave the foul, but I haven’t seen the replay."

Foxes manager Steve Cooper also said: "I don’t want to make the headlines around referees, because I’m trying to take responsibility for a team trying to do better in the Premier League, but it’s a clear foul on Jamie Vardy for the first goal and the left-back has to get sent off for a second yellow.

"There’s so much more we could say. The whole game knows, but I’m not going down that road today. We were very disappointed with a foul not being given on Vards for the first goal. And although we don’t come into games trying to get players sent off, why he hasn’t sent off Calafiori is a little bit beyond belief."