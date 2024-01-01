Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal
Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals
Real Madrid ace Bellingham: Ancelotti threatened to sign Jobe to replace me!
Man Utd chiefs confident paying full price for only one summer signing

Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat on Odegaard injury scan

Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat on Odegaard injury scan
Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat on Odegaard injury scanAction Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was not too pessimistic regarding star midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners were rocked when Odegaard suffered an ankle injury on international duty.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he may be out for a few weeks, Arteta admits that Odegaard is pushing to return soon.

He told reporters: “We need some more tests. Let’s see what happens in the next day or so. This afternoon probably. Let’s see the extent of the injury and how quickly we can get him back. Martin wants to be here every day but we have to wait and see.

“I leave that to the doctor. He’s willing and he wants to be present in every game. We need to make sure we know first how good he is or not.

“Players with 48 hours are always available. Let’s see what happens.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueOdegaard MartinArsenal