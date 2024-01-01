Trossard admits "relief" as Arsenal defeat Leicester

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard admitted "relief" after their 4-2 win against Leicester City.

Trossard forced an own goal from Leicester in injury-time to take the score to 3-2 before Kai Havertz struck to complete the scoring.

The Belgian later said: "It was just relief! I had some good opportunities and when the ball doesn’t go in, you need to keep believing and believing. It was great that the ball went in and gave us the lead again.

“Credit to the boys, everyone kept believing going forward and pushing to create chances. That’s what we need – if it doesn’t go your way at that point, you need to keep pushing and that’s what we did. In the end, the luck was on our side.

“Overall, I think we played a very good game to go 2-0 up at half-time and then the goals we conceded today, they were a bit too easy. It shows how you need to push for the other goals – we had some great chances, and their goalkeeper made some great saves as well but it’s nice to get those two goals at the end to get the win.”

Trossard added: “Obviously, we’ve had a tough run with the fixtures, but I think we came out really well, some good points on the road and we’re just happy to have the win today as well after a tough game. We can now look forward.

“I think it shows how the team bonds together, everyone wants everyone to do well. It’s a great team we’re in and everyone is happy.

“I’m buzzing! It’s great that we won the game today and it’s another three points – we’ve now got a big game on Tuesday.”