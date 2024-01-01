Arsenal goalscorer Martinelli: We deserved win against Leicester

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli was happy scoring in victory over Leicester City.

Martinelli struck early, though the Gunners needed two injury-time goals to see off Leicester 4-2.

He later said, "I'm really happy with the performance, I think we deserved the win. We played really well, we suffered a bit. We didn't deserve to suffer that much but we won the game and this is the most important thing.

"It's always nice to score goals and even more for us that plays up front so really happy with the goal and the assist as well.

"We have to focus on ourselves and be ready for every single game and just do our job."

On the comeback, he added: "The whole team are ready for the game. We know how the league is and we are ready. We try to do our best and to win the games."