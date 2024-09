Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard was impressed by Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen during yesterday's win.

The Gunners won 4-2, thanks to two late goals in injury-time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Trossard later said: "I think their goalkeeper deserves credit.

"We have to give him that because he made some incredible saves.

"But we are happy that we ended up with the victory. Now we can shift focus."