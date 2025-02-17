Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United and Alexander Isak have reached an agreement ahead of the summer market.

Sport says Isak and Newcastle have a verbal agreement about a possible transfer this summer.

Newcastle will release Isak for just over €100m if the team fails to clinch a Champions League spot for next season.

But if Newcastle manage to make it to the Champions League, Newcastle will do everything to keep Isak for another season - and his price tag will be clearly higher.

Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all said to be interested in Isak for next season.

The player, himself, is said to be ready for a new challenge.

