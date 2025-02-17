Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market

Newcastle United and Alexander Isak have reached an agreement ahead of the summer market.

Sport says Isak and Newcastle have a verbal agreement about a possible transfer this summer.

Newcastle will release Isak for just over €100m if the team fails to clinch a Champions League spot for next season.

But if Newcastle manage to make it to the Champions League, Newcastle will do everything to keep Isak for another season - and his price tag will be clearly higher.

Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all said to be interested in Isak for next season.

The player, himself, is said to be ready for a new challenge.