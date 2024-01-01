Arsenal agree Patino sale with Deportivo La Coruna

Arsenal have agreed to cash in on one of the most talented players in their academy.
The Gunners have decided to sell highly rated 20-year-old midfielder Charlie Patino.Per The Mirror, Patino is set for a move to Spanish side Deportivo La Corona in the coming days.
The move is subject to personal terms and a few final details being agreed between the clubs.
There is a suggestion that Arsenal may have a sell-on clause and a buyback option within the agreement.
Patino is one who the club does rate, but they know he is not getting enough game time at present.