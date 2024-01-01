Tribal Football
Real Sociedad president in London for Arsenal talks over Merino
Real Sociedad claim Mikel Merino missed training due to a small injury issue.

The Spanish Euro 2024 winner is not happy at the club and wants to be allowed to go.

Merino, who has a year left on his contract, is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay is in London, per The Mirror, to discuss a sale.

He has been pushing for a £34 million package, while Arsenal want to bring down the fee.

The two clubs are said to be close to an agreement, which should see the deal go through this week.

