Forest make new bid for Feyenoord striker Gimenez

Nottingham Forest have made a new offer for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

Forest failed with an opening offer of €25m for the Mexico international.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Forest have made a new bid of €30m for the striker.

Forest have also had an offer of €30m for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah rejected this week.

The Gunners want €35m to sell centre-forward.