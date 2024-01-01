Tribal Football
Arsenal face late Liverpool threat for Espanyol keeper Garcia
Premier League giants Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Joan Garcia this summer.

However, the Gunners have to wait until Aaron Ramsdale is sold or loaned out to sign the goalkeeper.

Per Mundo Deportivo, the Gunners want Espanyol star Garcia as their no.2 keeper.

However, they have an issue in that Liverpool are also circling for his services.

The Reds are attempting a hijack, while La Liga outfit Girona are also in the market for a keeper.

Garcia will have to decide if he wants to move to the Premier League as a rotation option or stay in La Liga and play regularly.

