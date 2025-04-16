Emmanuel Petit warns Saliba over Real Madrid move: The grass is not really greener

Arsenal defender William Saliba has been warned by former Gunners star Emmanuel Petit as links to Real Madrid continue to grow.

Madrid are interested in signing Saliba and are even said to have been in contact with his camp over a possible move. The Frenchman will have two years to run on his Arsenal contract in the summer and Los Blancos will be hoping that he will run down his deal and join them for a reduced fee next year - or even for free much like Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Advertisement

Real Madrid could be a blank page

However, Petit has spoken to Standard Sport and says he must consider all his options until he decides on a move to the Bernabeu.

“William Saliba is enjoying his time at Arsenal so far. He loves the way Arsenal plays and has become a different kind of player. He’s now with the France national team because of what he has done with Arsenal.

“If he goes to Real Madrid, it's another story. It’s the same with Trent Alexander-Arnold. It’s one thing playing with Liverpool, where you have been loved by the fans for such a long time and won many trophies, but it’s a different story when you go to Real Madrid.

“I have experienced that. When I left Arsenal, I was loved by the fans. When I went to Barcelona, it was a blank page, a new story that I had to write. I had to forget what I had done in the past and deliver with a new club.”

Arsenal must lock down their best players

Petit believes the North London side must be cautious so as not to lose their best players in the coming years and revealed that Saliba may be a part of a squad that will drastically improve under manager Mikel Arteta.

“It will be the same with Saliba. I can understand that it could be a dream for a player to sign for the best club in the world. But the grass is not really greener outside.

“There’s been a lot of speculation in the last few months about Arsenal spending a lot of money, the next transfer market, signing strikers, wingers and I totally agree with that.

“But I’ve said many times recently, they have to be very aware of keeping their best players through the spine of the team if they want to improve, if they want to reach the next step. What does it mean if you bring top strikers in and then you lose your top defenders?"