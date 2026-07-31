Andoni Iraola reveals huge plans for Wirtz and Isak: We know what he can give us...

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has spoken on the progress of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Liverpool invested heavily in Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz last summer, spending well over £200M on the pair who has a mixed start to life on Merseyside.

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Injuries hurt Isak’s chances of making an impact for the Reds whilst Wirtz grabbed 7 goals in all competitions as he gradually found form.

Wirtz will stay central

Wirtz featured on the left 14 times across the campaign under former manager Arne Slot and struggled to make an impact in a Liverpool side who failed to create in attack.

Speaking on a potential position change, Iraola revealed Wirtz will stay central and will not drift to the wing.

“Obviously like all the players, but with Flo especially, we need a good version of Florian. We know what he can give us, he’s also suited to our game model.

“I see him probably more that position behind the striker. We know that he was played more on the left sometimes but we are going to start working with in that position behind the striker.

“He is quite complete as a player. We want to try to add more things to what he already has which is very good. He is training in a good place mentally.”

Isak could return to his best

Moving on from Wirtz, Iraola commented on Isak who many believes can return to 20+ goals per season if he can remain fit and keep his stamina up this season.

“I think he has come in a good place. I think he was good in the World Cup. I saw him comfortable. First training (session) here, I think I’ve seen a good version of Alex.

“Still it’s very early because he has just started training, but I hope he can have some minutes against Leeds and build properly a proper pre-season.

“It’s not going to be very long, but he will have three or four weeks of quality training, I hope, and we can put him in a good place because he is going to be massive for us this season.”

Liverpool travelled to New York City without Alexander Isak, Ryan Gravenberch, and Florian Wirtz for Wednesday's pre-season clash against Wrexham. They next face Leeds this weekend at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.