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Man United plotting Lewis Hall move after Eddie Howe's shock Newcastle exit

Man United plotting Lewis Hall move after Eddie Howe's shock Newcastle exit
Man United plotting Lewis Hall move after Eddie Howe's shock Newcastle exitMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Man United are reportedly plotting to further rain on Newcastle's parade and sign Lewis Hall following Eddie Howe's shock exit.

Howe, 48, made the shock decision to part ways with Newcastle, ending his nearly five-year tenure at St James’ Park.

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Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli is now expected to come in and try to steady the ship, but Man United are looking to take advantage of all the upheaval.

According to The Sun, Hall, 21, is now looking to leave the club following Howe’s shock resignation.

The England international has been a priority target for Man United as they seek to sign an eventual successor to long-serving left-back Luke Shaw.

Of course, Michael Carrick’s side aren’t expected to have a free run at Hall, with former club Chelsea also keen on bringing him back to Stamford Bridge.

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Eddie HoweLewis HallManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball transfers