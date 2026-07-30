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DONE DEAL: Real Madrid confirm rapid signing of Carlos Espi

DONE DEAL: Real Madrid confirm rapid signing of Carlos Espi
DONE DEAL: Real Madrid confirm rapid signing of Carlos EspiJose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of young Spanish striker Carlos Espi from Levante.

Real Madrid’s interest in activating the €25m release clause in the 21-year-old’s contract was reported by Marca on Thrusday (July 30).

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Just a few hours later, Jose Mourinho’s side have confirmed Espi’s signing, with the player signing a five-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2031.

Espi had a sensational 2025-26 for Levante, scoring 11 goals in his 25 LaLiga games, just 13 of which were from the first whistle.

The youngsters signing comes as Gonzalo Garcia edges closer to a reunion with former manager Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham.

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LaLigaCarlos EspiReal MadridLevanteFootball transfers