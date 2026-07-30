Man United have confirmed the sale of young defender Tyler Fredricson to INEOS owned Lausanne-Sport.

The 21-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Man United, going on to make his first team debut against Wolves in April 2025.

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Fredricson has now joined Lausanne, also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, on a permanent basis on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

It is understood Man United have included a high-percentage sell-on and buyback clauses into the deal.

United confirmed the deal with a touching statement, wishing the player, who joined the club at under-9 level, all the best.

"A lifelong Red from south Manchester, he worked diligently while proudly rising through the ranks of our world-famous youth system," it read.

“The defender made his first-team debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 20 April 2025 and went on to make further appearances against Brentford, Grimsby Town, and Newcastle United.

"Joining the club at Under-9 level, Tyler has been a model professional throughout his time with the club and a popular member of our Academy squads.

“His place in United’s history books is also secured as a recipient of the prestigious Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award in 2025.

"Everybody at United thanks Tyler for all his efforts during his time with the club and we wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career."