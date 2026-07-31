Smicer would be "very sad" to see Curtis Jones join Inter: If Iraola wants him to stay...

Former Liverpool star Vladimir Smicer has admitted he would be saddened to see Curtis Jones depart this summer.

Earlier this month, Liverpool reportedly received a third bid from Inter Milan for Jones ahead of the new season as they try to agree a move for the academy star.

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Jones has just one year remaining on his contract, which gives Liverpool a decision to make as the side have recently lost the likes of Andrew Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold for free.

Speaking to Casinostugan, Smicer revealed that Jones could be handed a fresh start under new manager Andoni Iraola instead of leaving to find regular game time.

“If Curtis Jones goes, I'd be very sad. I rate him really highly. Technically he's a fantastic player. What is missing is just a little bit of confidence from the coach because he needs to play regularly. If you're not playing regularly, you start to doubt yourself. If you train every day and then don't play at the end of the week, it's sad.

“But he's not been in the starting XI for a while. Instead of him, it's Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, or Mac Allister. He's twenty-five years old and I think he wants to find a team where he will be playing every game. Then his confidence can go higher.

“Now he's in a situation where he's wondering what his real position is. He's even played right-back. I think he's looking for a team where he will be starting regularly. I'd be sad if he goes because he's a good lad.

“Technically he's very good. He can pass and run with the ball. We'll see what Andoni Iraola is thinking about him. If Andoni wants him to stay and gives him a new opportunity and an idea of what he's thinking, he can stay.”

There is the possibility of Jones arranging a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from New Year's Day 2027, as fans wait to see if the 25 year old will stay or go. Many fans will want Jones to stay but if Liverpool can't offer him game time, it may be time to cut ties with the side.