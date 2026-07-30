Andoni Iraola hints at teen star ready for Liverpool first team role

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has offered a glimpse into his plans for the rest of preseason and the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

The Reds secured a second consecutive USA tour win as Rio Ngumoha's goal completed a 1-0 victory over EFL Championship side Wrexham.

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Iraola is working with a limited squad so far this summer, with several of his star names still away on their post 2026 FIFA World Cup break, and that has allowed young stars including Ngumoha to shine in the US.

17-year-old Ngumoha has already burst onto the first team picture, with 29 appearances last season across all competitions, and he broke the club's record as Liverpool's youngest-ever goal scorer with a spectacular winner against Newcastle United back in August 2025.

Alongside Ngumoha's progress, 19-year-old Trey Nyoni could be the next star off the academy production line, with Iraola impressed by what he's seen in preseason.

"Trey's very good on the ball, very calm, he reads situations well. We’re forcing him to work more without the ball, in the press, he's doing very well.

"He's always confident on the ball, so we encourage him, even if he loses it. I want him to try to find the No.10, to find the No.9, even with balls in behind, to look a little bit further - because he can do it.

"Even when he has one opponent quite close, he asks for the ball and doesn’t rush. For me, that's very valuable."