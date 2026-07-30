Harvey Elliott wants 'second chance' in Andoni Iraola's Liverpool plans

Harvey Elliott is hoping to proving his worth to new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola during preseason.

The 23-year-old has started both games so far in Liverpool's summer tour of the USA with Iraola's charges picking up wins against Sunderland and Wrexham.

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With several key stars still away on their post 2026 FIFA World Cup break, Elliott has his chance to impress Iraola, after returning to Merseyside earlier this summer.

After joining the club from Fulham in 2019, Elliott finally edged into Jurgen Klopp's first team plans in 2022/23, but Arne Slot loaned him out to Aston Villa last season.

Unai Emery boldly left him out of his Villa side in the closing weeks of the season, to avoid triggering an appearance-related £35M purchase clause, with the Spanish boss unconvinced by keeping him at Villa Park.

There's a sense of 2026/27 being make-or-break for Elliott and he's ready for the challenge ahead.

"Everyone knows how much I love this club.

"I've supported them from a very young age, so the feeling never goes of putting the shirt back on and representing the club. It's a childhood dream. Every time I put the shirt on I want to give it 100%.

"Last season I wanted a new challenge. I wanted to kind of go and explore something, come out of my comfort zone. Unfortunately it didn't work out, but this is kind of a second chance, with the gaffer and new coaching staff, it's a chance to impress.

"I'm here now and I'm trying to cement my spot in the team or within the squad."